Cheyenne, WY

Red Flags today, thunderstorms, wind, snow in forecast tomorrow

By bigfoot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy the warm weather while it lasts, because temperatures are expected to plummet into the 30s and 40s this weekend. According to...

WJBF.com

Winds Calm Tonight, Warming Trend Starts Tomorrow

As of 6:30PM Sunday- Today is started out very similar to yesterday with a beautiful sunrise and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Also like yesterday, we are under a couple of weather alerts. There is a Red Flag Warning for our western counties and a Lake Wind Advisory which includes Augusta and Aiken. These are both in effect until 8PM today. Expect gusts from 20-25 mph and relative humidity between 15-20%. They are calming down however, and while you should still keep things inside that could blow away, stay off the water, drive carefully, and do not burn outside, we are a lot more better off than we were earlier, or even yesterday. Fires can still spread rapidly tonight due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Also be aware that winds could blow trees down and cause power outages.
AUGUSTA, GA
Paso Robles Daily News

Rainfall season total reaches 11.66-inches

– On Friday, Paso Robles recorded an additional .18-inches of rain, bringing the current season rainfall total to 11.66-inches. No additional rain is in the forecast this week, and Weather Underground is predicting mild spring temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Daily precipitation is measured in...
PASO ROBLES, CA

