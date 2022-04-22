ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Group beats, robs delivery man in Manhattan

By Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

UPPER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A delivery man was brutally beaten and robbed at gunpoint inside the lobby of a building in Upper Manhattan last week, police said Friday.

The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. on April 14. The 22-year-old victim was making a food delivery inside a building on Dongan Place when four individuals pushed him into a corner and punched and kicked him, video of the robbery shows. One of the suspects displayed a gun and the group stole $300 in cash from the victim’s pockets before running from the building, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene, per the NYPD. Police released surveillance video of the suspects on Friday.

