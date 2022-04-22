ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

No charges coming after student missing from Myrtle Beach found dead, solicitor says

By David Weissman
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLwKL_0fHFNsZF00

No charges will be filed related to the mysterious case of a Florida college student who went missing from Myrtle Beach last fall and was later found dead in Florence County.

The 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor, which represents Florence County, declined to pursue any charges related to the death of Sheridan Wahl, according to a letter sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

“I find there is no prosecutorial merit to this case due to her death being caused by an accidental fall,” Solicitor Edgar Clements III wrote. “There was no evidence of foul play.”

Wahl, 21, was reported missing last September after being last seen at a moped rental store in Myrtle Beach. She was visiting the area to see her father, The Sun News has previously reported.

Her body was later found behind the Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station, and her car was found burned in a cornfield about 9 miles away.

The Florence County coroner ruled in November that Wahl died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries after falling from the fire department’s training tower. The manner of death was listed as “undetermined,” meaning there wasn’t enough information to determine whether an outside force caused the death.

Coroner Keith von Lucken later told WMBF that Wahl was dropped off by a man at the fire station and that witnesses told investigators she was “exhibiting unusual or erratic behavior.”

Myrtle Beach Police initially investigated her disappearance but handed it off to SLED when they determined she had left the city safely.

Comments / 8

MelK
2d ago

Is this story serious? The car is found burnt. She’s dropped of in critical condition and the idea is she climbed a fire tower??? Are you kidding me! Sounds like a cover up! I hope her people hire a private detective

Reply
3
Rachael Anne
2d ago

But her car was found burnt up?? Why didn’t they follow up with the man who dropped her off? This story doesn’t add up at all

Reply
2
Related
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested three people in connection to the shooting death of a beloved Florence high school football player. Police announced on Monday afternoon that they took 20-year-old Tai’yuan Jackson of Effingham into custody. He has been charged him with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
State
Florida State
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
WBTW News13

3 Robeson County detention officers charged after suspect booked, released from jail under false name, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three Robeson County detention officers were arrested Wednesday and charged with aiding in an identity theft crime, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackie Hunt, 40, of Fairmont, Warren Phillips, 50, of Lumberton, and Tina Jones, 51, of Pembroke, were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to identity theft, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida College#Solicitor#Wmbf#Myrtle Beach Police
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
114
Followers
27
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy