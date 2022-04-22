Classes resume at UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) – In-person classes and other campus operations resumed at UC Berkeley on Friday, one day after the school was locked down due to a threat of violence.

Chancellor Carol Christ called it “an unsettling day for our community” in a press release.

“We can now share that an individual threatened violence against specific members of our campus community,” Christ stated. “The University of California Police Department (UCPD) located the individual off-campus and the matter was resolved. An all-clear message was issued at approximately 2 p.m.”

UC Berkeley police did not immediately respond to a KRON4 request for comment asking if there was an arrest made, if the person that officers were searching for is a student, if there will be any charges from the Alameda County District Attorney’s office, and where the person was found.

Christ stated she hopes students have the opportunity to “reflect, find community and support one another.” The press release also links to campus resources including counseling and psychological services for students, employee assistance for faculty, and Berkeley recalibrate , where the entire campus community can find wellness information and resources.

“While we are fortunate that no one was injured in this incident, we recognize the alarm and the anxiety this caused,” Christ stated. “Our sense of safety and security was threatened; our academic and research pursuits were interrupted; and, for some, past experiences with violence may have resurfaced. We recognize that the incident was especially trying for those in buildings where there was police activity.”

