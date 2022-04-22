Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning.

In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. During that search, officers found the following:

Around 10 grams of suspected heroin

6.6 grams of suspected meth

2.5 grams of an unknown substance

$665

21 suspected hydrocodone pills

A 9mm pistol reported stolen out of Missouri

Kidd is facing several drug-related charges as well as possession of a weapon by felon and possession of a stolen firearm. He is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail.

Additionally, Kidd was on parole for narcotics and weapons charges.

