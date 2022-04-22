ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

By Cassandra Smith
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning.

In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. During that search, officers found the following:

  • Around 10 grams of suspected heroin
  • 6.6 grams of suspected meth
  • 2.5 grams of an unknown substance
  • $665
  • 21 suspected hydrocodone pills
  • A 9mm pistol reported stolen out of Missouri

Kidd is facing several drug-related charges as well as possession of a weapon by felon and possession of a stolen firearm. He is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail.

Additionally, Kidd was on parole for narcotics and weapons charges.

