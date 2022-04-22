ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Earth Day: Here’s where you can help cleanup in Chicago

By Christine Flores
WGNtv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — You can celebrate Earth Day this weekend by helping clean and beautify a city park. Join the Chicago Park District and Friends of the Parks on April 23, 2022, for a citywide parks and preserves cleanup. Everyone is invited to head out to their local parks to clean up...

Chicago’s flower market is blooming

CHICAGO — While some cities have a bouquet of local flower options, others have slim pickings. To find the top blooms in America, Lawn Love ranked 2022’s Best Cities for Local Flowers. They compared nearly 200 cities based on flower and delivery access, vendor quality, and local demand.
The devastating April 21, 1967 tornado outbreak

My birthday is on April 21st, and I was born on April 21, 1967—the day of a major tornado event on Chicago. Comment?. —Jamie Witherstom, Hammond, Ind. Friday, April 21, 1967, is a day memorable in Chicago weather history: The day of the Chicago area’s most devastating severe weather outbreak. A series of deadly tornadoes struck in Belvidere, Lake Zurich and Oak Lawn in the afternoon. Fifty-eight people died and 1,100 were injured; property damage (in 1967 dollars) exceeded 100 million dollars. Afternoon temperatures soared into the middle 70s before thunderstorms struck, but readings fell sharply in their wake as colder air moved in. With temperatures in the 30s just 48 hours after the violent weather, 3.1 inches of snow accumulated before ending Sunday evening.
