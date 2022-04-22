ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Weekend events to get recreational marijuana on ballot

By Karen Sherman
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting for the South Dakota Primary election began on Friday. This weekend, there will be multiple drive-thru petition signing events to get recreational marijuana on the...

Laurie Hemmer
1d ago

People voted. Noem fought the votes of “the people” using tax payers $ . Like the issue or not she cares less about your votes. She cares only what “SHE wants to happen. Time to vote this grifter out.

TC Cal
3d ago

why are voting on this again when it was already voted in. another civic center manipulation.

James Nygren
3d ago

Don't vote this in. Look at CO, OR and WA. They all slid downhill so fast after they made pot legal that it was mind blowing.

