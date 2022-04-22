Sculpture Space Artists Celebrate Earth Day 2022

The Clinton Area Ministerium will hold the 7th annual COMMUNITY COLLECTION DAY on Saturday, May 14th, 2022, from 9am-12pm on the Clinton Village Green. Let’s fill the gazebo with non-perishable food items for the Country Pantry, as the need is greater than ever! Electronics - Donate to the Country Pantry and recycle your old electronics. Books and Jewelry - Support the Kirkland Town Library with book and jewelry donations supporting their annual fundraiser. Recycle Health and Beauty Products - Support the Clinton High Schools LEAP club-accepting toothcare products (toothpaste tubes, toothbrushes, dental floss containers), all Garnier products, all Tom's of Maine products. Bottles and Cans - Support the Boynton Pool. Hearing Aids and Eyeglasses - Make a donation of these used items to be cleaned, repaired, and distributed to those who need them. Trash - Organizes clean-up through the village. DRIVE UP AND DROP OFF YOUR ITEMS-without leaving your vehicle!

CLINTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO