ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Lifeguard shortage leaves some South Florida beaches unguarded

By Michelle Quesada
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JxXAL_0fHFMPGv00

With more visitors and permanent residents on our beaches, Ocean Rescue has a lot to keep up with, especially as there’s a nationwide shortage of lifeguards.

"I’m getting my vitamin sea and D," said Gary Kowalsky, a Connecticut snowbird who owns a townhome in Juno Beach.

Kowalsky is at the pier every day.

"It’s been busy. Oh yeah, sure it’s been busy," Kowalsky said.

Following a two-year pandemic and lockdowns, Palm Beach County beaches have been packed this year.

"We’ve had large crowds the whole season, especially Easter weekend," said Chief Julia Leo with Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue.

Large crowds mean meeting state safety standards for Ocean Rescue.

"Each beach we do have staffing standards and if we can’t meet those minimum standards, then unfortunately that means that we have to leave a beach unguarded that day," Leo said.

A handful of times this year, no lifeguards have been on duty at Coral Cove Park in Tequesta. Peanut Island has remained unguarded since last October.

"We have been having a hard time recruiting. So we’re trying to offer more lifeguarding classes at our pools. We’ve been posting our job advertisements on social media," Leo said.

Leo said the shortage of lifeguards is a national issue, partly because of canceled certification courses during the pandemic.

"Has this problem been exacerbated by inflation and the rising cost of living here in Florida?" WPTV journalist Michelle Quesada asked Leo.

"Well, in Palm Beach County there is a high cost of living," Leo answered.

Add the cost to become certified.

"It costs about $300 and you’re not getting paid for that time," Leo said.

The starting salary for a seasonal part-time Ocean Rescue lifeguard in Palm Beach County is $17.70 an hour and $19.90 for a full-time position. That’s a $41,000 annual salary in a county where each city’s average one-bedroom apartment rental costs at least $1,500 dollars a month, amounting to about 43% of a starting lifeguard’s annual salary going to rent.

"I feel terrible for the kids. Even back home in Connecticut the cost of living is going through the roof," Kowalsky said.

"It's a struggle," Leo said.

The chief added the need for higher pay is not being ignored.

"It is a long process for a government agency to increase the salary, whereas in the private sector they can do that more rapidly and a higher increase than the government agencies can," Leo said.

For now, Ocean Rescue is getting the word out about a dozen part-time and full-time positions open to safeguard our beaches.

"Everybody is enjoying the beach and everybody has a good time at the beach and we’re just hoping that we can keep on recruiting more lifeguards that realize what a great profession this is for people," Leo said.

Leo added that despite the spike in beachgoers this year, rescues have not increased.

To see a list of lifeguarding courses in our area, click here.

Comments / 1

Related
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juno Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Tequesta, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Palm Beach County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
The Daily South

$800 Million Resort Opens in Florida's Little-Known Horse Country

You don't have to ride a horse to experience the romance and style of the equestrian world at the new Equestrian Hotel in Ocala, Florida. Nor do you need to be familiar with Ocala, the sleepy central Florida town known as "Horse Capital of the World," to appreciate its legacy for producing some of the finest champions in equestrianism.
OCALA, FL
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Lifeguards#Peanut Island#Ocean Rescue
Joel Eisenberg

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

Ashley's is the "Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida". Would you eat there?

Ashley's in Rockledge, Florida is "the Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida"Attribution: Leonard J. DeFrancisci This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution. Food and the paranormal is honestly a great combination. It's not easy to find a haunted restaurant either, but of course, Florida doesn't disappoint. Maybe you've even heard of Ashley's a sports bar with a pub theme and good food for a fair price.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Ash Jurberg

The new billionaire living in Naples, Florida

According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, there are 78 billionaires living in Florida. Previously I have written about some of these people, and today it is time to look at a person that made the Forbes billionaire list for the first time in 2022.
NAPLES, FL
CBS Miami

Two Broward Residents Strike ‘Gold’ In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Games

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Two Broward County residents have struck “gold” by winning a combined $6 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off games. Pamela Gaskin, of Fort Lauderdale, won $5 million from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game. Gaskin bought her winning ticket at the Star America Food and Deli, located at 2656 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. She chose to receive her winnings in a lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00. Meantime, Frank Tuzzo of Hollywood, also won a $1 million in the same game. He bought his winning ticket from the Publix at 4121 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac. He also choose to get his prize in a lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.  CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy