Darcy Kuemper allowed five goals on 26 shots as the Avalanche fell 6-3 to the hosting Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. He posted an .806 save percentage. Evander Kane delivered a hat trick in the game so he did half the damage. There were a couple of unlucky bounces that found their way behind Kuemper as well. Regardless, a very poor showing in the fantasy playoffs for managers that needed him to perform. The Avalanche clinched the Western Conference but have lost the last three games. They still look very competent but clearly have shifted down a gear. Kuemper's record moves to 36-11-0-3.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO