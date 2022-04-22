ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Opinion: Why I want to represent Iowa City in the Iowa House

By Adam Zabner
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0liDVN_0fHFLuP700

My parents had never lived somewhere this cold.

They came to Iowa City 30 years ago from Venezuela and small-town life was a big change from the bustling metropolis of Caracas. They planned to stay for three years for my dad’s medical training at the University of Iowa and not one day more.

Instead, they found a strong, welcoming community, incredible opportunities and world-class public schools. They decided to stay and build a life here, and for 30 years they have worked to make this community stronger.

Today, many of my friends are not making that same decision. Facing rising tuition and student loan debt, low salaries in Iowa, state divestment from our communities and regressive social policy, half of our Iowa and Iowa State students leave after graduation.

Every engineering graduate that moves to the Twin Cities represents a lost chance for Iowa to build out a clean energy system. Every nurse that moves to Chicago represents an increased burden on our struggling healthcare system. Every teacher crossing into Minnesota for their job represents an unserved Iowa classroom.

Iowa’s largest export is no longer corn or soybeans: it is youth and opportunity.

Our leadership in Des Moines does not have a vision for the future. Republicans have prioritized tax cuts for the rich over funding for public schools, are working to slash our state’s safety net, and are proposing less funding for regents universities this year than the year I was born. How can we ask young people to invest their time, their hopes and their dreams in a state whose leadership is not willing to match those investments?

I’m running for state representative because Iowa can reverse this trend and lead on the most pressing issues facing our state and our country. Our state can embrace America’s changing economy by making big investments in our K-12 education system, our public universities and infrastructure for the green economy to build a stronger future right here in Iowa. Having worked as a field organizer for political campaigns and for the Iowa Democratic Party, I have met countless Iowans who agree, and are ready to do the work to make it happen.

We need to invest in and retain our most talented young people by making public universities and community colleges tuition-free for students who commit to staying in Iowa after graduation. We need to properly fund our public schools and support our teachers so that we can live up to our proud tradition of having the best public education system in the country. We need to invest in research and innovation to bring the green economy to Iowa and take on climate change.

Imagine an Iowa where you don’t have to go visit your grandkids in another state, an Iowa that doesn’t burden our brightest young people with thousands of dollars in debt, a world where Iowa is a leader on the issues of the future. I’m not just asking you to make me your Democratic nominee to represent Iowa House District 90, I’m asking you to join me in working to build a brighter future for our state.

Now is the time to talk to our neighbors. Now is the time to support parts of the state that are often overlooked. Now is the time to reach out to the growing Latino community of Iowa.

I’m running because I believe in our community. I am the person I am because of the teachers who go above and beyond to make our schools exceptional. Because of the arts and creativity that our city fosters. Because of the activists that taught me to speak up and work to make our community stronger.

I am the person I am because my parents chose to raise me in Iowa City.

Adam Zabner is on the June 7 Democratic primary ballot for Iowa House District 90 in northern Iowa City.

Comments / 1

Tim Snydet
3d ago

How much More money do we need to spend on schools so kids still won't get passing grades to graduate?

Reply
4
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Downtown Iowa City restaurant seek lower patio fees from city

Show You Care: Scooter shop in Iowa City sends portion of profits to local organizations. A scooter shop in Iowa City is donating a portion of its profits to one of three nonprofits, based on the customer's choosing. Updated: 4 hours ago. A prayer walk happened Sunday in Cedar Rapids...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa GOP Strongly Against Recreational Pot Use Despite Public Support

Marijuana use is not a taboo topic anymore. Heck, 18 states, Guam, and Washington D.C. have legalized its recreational use. For whatever reason, a significant number of those representing the republican party remain vehemently against legalizing the drug, whether it be at the state or national level. Some of that republican base is here in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa House#Iowa Democratic Party#Green Economy#The University Of Iowa#Republicans
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KCCI.com

Grassley asks for investigation into Iowa post office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is calling for an investigation into an Iowa post office. According to KCRG, two employees at the Cedar Rapid's United States Postal Service claimed their co-workers made sexual comments about them on a daily basis. Now USPS says it's investigating all...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
3 News Now

Iowa reports truck-washing business caught red-handed dumping waste

A Mason City truck-washing business was caught by a state environmental officer illegally dumping diluted corn oil on the ground when the officer went to the site to follow up on the business’ illegal dumping of a green agricultural chemical the day before, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources administrative order that imposed a $10,000 fine on the company.
IOWA STATE
The Atlantic

Mitch McConnell’s Nightmare Scenario

The names Todd Akin, Richard Mourdock, Sharron Angle, and Christine O’Donnell have been lost to history, consigned to the dustbin of Beltway barroom trivia. For Mitch McConnell, however, they remain an all-too-fresh reminder of opportunities squandered. McConnell became Senate majority leader in 2015, but had it not been for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KCCI.com

Beloved Des Moines restaurant to close for good

DES MOINES, Iowa — A beloved Beaverdale restaurant is closing its doors for good. The Rice Bowl Restaurant made that announcement on Facebook. It says it's closing after the death of Rice Bowl matriarch Mee Jane Lee. Staff members say this wasn't an easy decision. They thanked customers for...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

385
Followers
371
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy