ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Armed robbery caused evacuations, hostage negotiations, Boynton Beach Boulevard closure

By Lenny Cohen
cbs12.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach Boulevard is back open after an armed robbery and standoff. The city’s police...

cbs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Large rowdy crowds congregate in Millennium Park, draw large police presence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm weather brought rowdy crowds to Chicago's Millennium Park for a wild night Saturday evening. Video shows some of the people jumping on a cab and even kicking the trunk. There was also a large police presence around "The Bean" to make sure there were no major problems. CBS 2 has also received reports of multiple arrests, but no word yet on specific crimes. This is a developing story. 
CHICAGO, IL
Click10.com

Teen who lost his life trying to save a stranger identified

SUNRISE, Fla. – They were teens who had their whole lives ahead of them. They were also strangers. An 18-year-old was driving home and had lost his way. He then crashed his car into a lake in Sunrise. Aden Perry, 17, was in the area when the crash happened and tried to help.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Robbery#Police#Negotiation#Interstate 95
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

Florida Double Homicide Suspect Found Dead

Florida Double Homicide Suspect Found DeadFlorida Mugshot. According to Florida investigators, just before 3 p.m., on Monday, April 18, Anglin was spotted near the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The preliminary investigation revealed BSO VIPER (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) units were conducting surveillance in the area when a subject matching Anglin's description was observed walking northbound on East Sunrise Boulevard before entering the Circle K located at 901 W. Sunrise Blvd.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy