ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gary’s Tea: Sasha Obama Is Dating This Famous Actor’s Son! [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZDID_0fHFKloR00

The Obama girls are growing up on us and are girlfriends! Recently, Michelle Obama spilled the tea that 20-year-old Sasha Obama is dating  Clifton Powell Jr., the son of famous actor Clifton Powell. Gary explains that the two come from similar lifestyles and are doing well.  Malia Obama is also dating and has been with her British boyfriend for a while now.

In other news, it looks like the police were trying to build a case against A$AP Rocky and it is alleged that he did not know he was wanted for a crime. Gary breaks it all down in the tea.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Shows Off Her Edgy Side in Her First Beauty Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is making major strides in her music and modeling career — 2022 is her year! The only daughter of Michael Jackson has been touring to promote her EP, The Lost, and now, she’s proudly partnering up for her very first beauty collaboration with KVD Beauty. She’s helping the company launch their first tattoo gel eyeliner, which is perfect for the 24-year-old who loves to play with her look and constantly reinvent herself. Paris shared her excitement about the partnership in a press statement. “As an artist, I was immediately drawn to KVD...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Clifton Powell
Person
Malia Obama
Person
Sasha Obama
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Actor#British#A Ap Rocky
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Compares Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis Ruelas To Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex Brooks Ayers

Unfortunately for Teresa Giudice, the overwhelming consensus about her fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas is not good. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has defended him all season from her castmates. But it’s not just her RHONJ cast members who are concerned for her. As reported by Heavy, Tamra Judge took to an episode of […] The post Tamra Judge Compares Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis Ruelas To Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex Brooks Ayers appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Just Introduced Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton to a Special Guy in Her Life

The Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is just days away, but lucky for you, Bravo Insider is here to give you a first look at the May 1 episode. The first look has it all, as we get an inside glimpse of what Kenya Moore's Dancing with the Stars rehearsals were like, and Kenya spills the tea to Kandi Burruss and newly minted peach holder Marlo Hampton about her special bond with dance pro Brandon Armstrong.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Testimony Day 4: Actor Claims Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany's Son Burst Into Tears — Live Updates

Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

447
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy