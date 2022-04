CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — No injuries are reported after a train derailed Saturday in Canal Winchester. According to the Fairfield Sheriff’s Office, the derailment happened on Gender Road south of U.S. 33. The sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the general public from the derailment. The derailment is under investigation by railroad […]

