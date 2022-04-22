ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police work to ID pair after video shows guns pointed at officer

By Jen Steer
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is working to identify two people who appear to point loaded guns at an officer.

Video of the incident has been shared on social media. In it, two young men point 9mm handguns at a Cleveland officer sitting inside his cruiser in broad daylight. The men are also seen waving the weapons and laughing.

On Friday, police released two images: one of a person of interest and another of the guns. An imagine of the second man was not available.

    (Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)
    (Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

Anyone with tips is asked to call 216-623-5318. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME. There is a reward up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 35

Jackson McGill
3d ago

so let's say the officer just happened to see these guys and returned fire...would it be justified?

