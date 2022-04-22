Cleveland police work to ID pair after video shows guns pointed at officer
CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is working to identify two people who appear to point loaded guns at an officer.
Video of the incident has been shared on social media. In it, two young men point 9mm handguns at a Cleveland officer sitting inside his cruiser in broad daylight. The men are also seen waving the weapons and laughing.Highland High School teacher charged with sexual battery appears in court
On Friday, police released two images: one of a person of interest and another of the guns. An imagine of the second man was not available.
Anyone with tips is asked to call 216-623-5318. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME. There is a reward up to $5,000.
