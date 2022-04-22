North Central Ohio Solid Waste District policy committee to meet

When I first heard of Joe Blystone and knowing some of his supporters, I dismissed him as just another Trumper. Then, I thought, be open-minded. So he doesn’t have experience in government. He might be one of those highly successful farmers who is well-educated (or even self-educated), but, of course, smart, knowledgeable and a good manager. So, I looked up his campaign online. After reading Wednesday’s front-page story about his visit/political rally to this area, I am able to get an even better picture of the man who hopes to be the leader of our great state.

