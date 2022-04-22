ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

North Central Ohio Solid Waste District policy committee to meet

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARYSVILLE — The Policy Committee of the North Central Ohio Solid...

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

St. Marys facility expected to add 250 new jobs

ST. MARYS — A St. Marys manufacturing plant is expecting to add hundreds of new jobs generating millions of dollars in new payroll. Loc Performance Products LLC, which acquired the former Continental manufacturing facility in St. Marys, will be creating 250 new full-time positions at the facility, generating $13 million in new annual payroll while also retaining $21.6 million in existing payroll. This comes after the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.715-percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit, according to an announcement Monday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. This tax credit was one of several economic development proposals reviewed by the agency.
SAINT MARYS, OH
Lima News

LPD to receive over $75K in state aid package

LIMA — The Lima Police Department will receive $75,425 as part of a $4 million aid package from the State Controlling Board to help support local anti-crime initiatives. Ohio Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima, announced the aid package Monday, noting that this boost in state budget funding can be used for such expenses as overtime pay, equipment purchases, technical assistance and analytical support.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Smaller fire departments share $1 million in state grant funding

COLUMBUS — Eleven fire departments in Putnam, Auglaize, Hardin and Van Wert counties will share in more than $1 million in equipment grants announced Monday by the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal and Gov. Mike DeWine. Grants were awarded to 113 fire departments in...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Marysville, OH
Government
City
Marysville, OH
Lima News

Program to honor area Civil War participants planned

CRIDERSVILLE — The Cridersville Historical Society will honor local residents who fought in the Civil War during a program scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, May 2. The special presentation, entitled “Cridersville’s Boys in Blue: The Stories of the Local Men Who Fought in the Civil War,” will be held in the Community Room at Otterbein-Cridersville, 100 Red Oak Drive. The program will include several Civil War artifacts.
CRIDERSVILLE, OH
Lima News

Letter: Blystone ill-prepared to be next governor

When I first heard of Joe Blystone and knowing some of his supporters, I dismissed him as just another Trumper. Then, I thought, be open-minded. So he doesn’t have experience in government. He might be one of those highly successful farmers who is well-educated (or even self-educated), but, of course, smart, knowledgeable and a good manager. So, I looked up his campaign online. After reading Wednesday’s front-page story about his visit/political rally to this area, I am able to get an even better picture of the man who hopes to be the leader of our great state.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Bird flu drives free-range hens indoors to protect poultry

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Is it OK for free-range chickens to not range freely?. That’s a question free-range egg producers have been pondering lately as they try to be open about their product while also protecting chickens from a highly infectious bird flu that has resulted in the death of roughly 28 million poultry birds across the country.
AGRICULTURE
Lima News

LaFayette-Jackson Alumni Association to hold banquet

BLUFFTON — The LaFayette-Jackson Alumni Association will be holding a banquet at noon Saturday, April 30. The banquet will be held at The Centre, 4255 N. Phillips Road, Harrod. Please contact Judi Badartscher for more information at 419-643-4664.
BLUFFTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy