Florida mother behind school bomb threat was upset with lunch portions, prosecutors say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
COCOA, Fla. — Prosecutors have charged a central Florida woman with threatening to blow up her child’s school unless he was given more food.

Anaya Smith is facing charges of falsely reporting a bomb threat and interfering with school functions, according to Brevard County jail records.

Smith is accused of calling Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 and leaving a message saying: “If you don’t start feeding my mother [expletive] children better at that [expletive] I’m gonna come round that [expletive] and blow that mother [expletive] up you dumb [expletive],” The Miami Herald reported.

While the caller did not leave their name, investigators said in the arrest report that they were able to link Amaya Smith to the message using the school’s caller ID, The Associated Press reported. A school resource officer confirmed that Smith’s child had gotten into an argument that day in the cafeteria because he had wanted more food.

Smith’s sister defended Anaya, saying she had been “falsely accused,” The Miami Herald reported. The Cocoa Beach police officer who signed the arrest affidavit, however, wrote in his report: “It should be noted that I have had numerous encounters with Mrs. Smith as recent as January 2022 and recognize the voice on the voicemail to be that of Mrs. Smith,” The Miami Herald reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
93K+
Followers
98K+
Post
27M+
Views
