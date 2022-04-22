City receives scant feedback from survey about residential street lights

The City of Lodi will be conducting a second survey about street lights in neighborhoods without them for a second time in the coming months, after an initial poll produced few results.

In February, the city sent postcards to 584 residents in areas with inadequate street lighting, encouraging them to participate in an online survey.

The survey contained just four questions, two of which were whether the resident owned or rented their home, and if they were interested in street lights in or around the neighborhood where they do not exist.

Residents were also asked if they would be willing to sign a petition for special assessments, and if they were willing to pay for street lights on their property tax bill.

“We only got a 7.2% return of the survey,” city manager Steve Schwabauer said. “Only 42 out of 584 customers responded. We didn’t get great response rate. The response rate that we did get was overwhelmingly not in favor of street lights, and less overwhelmingly in favor of paying for them, which is interesting.”

Of those who responded to the survey, 93% said they did not want lights where they currently do not exist. And while 82% of residents said they’d be willing to sign a petition for special assessments, only 2% said they’d be willing to pay for the lights, depending on the cost.”

The idea to survey residents about street lights in certain neighborhoods stemmed from concerns presented to City Councilman Shak Khan and Lodi Vice Mayor Mikey Hothi.

Khan said many of his constituents told him that in the summer months, the crime rate increases in their neighborhoods and it is difficult to see what is going on when the sun sets.

Even though many of his constituents have security cameras, he said, it is still difficult to determine who is responsible for incidents.

“I’m still getting feedback from people, and I’m sure Vice Mayor Hothi is still getting feedback too,” Khan said. “I’m still in favor of it and I think we should go back and do a second review, or hold a shirtsleeve where people can come out.”

Hothi also wanted to continue surveying residents, and suggested another method of receiving better responses.

“I think a lot of the folks that live on some of these streets, they tend to be lower propensity voters,” he said. “They tend to respond less to these type of surveys. I think if we were to survey street by street, houses there you’d probably find a different conclusion.”

Councilman Doug Kuehne said he would typically accept the survey results, but wanted to be more sensitive to Khan, Hothi and their constituents.

“I would suggest we table it until we get more feedback,” he said. “Or maybe these two gentleman take a stack of these cards and give one to the person most excited about it in a particular neighborhood, and let them disseminate it. If someone is a little more interested in their neighborhood, they tend to be more proactive.”