ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Palm Beach, FL

Lottery ticket worth $90,000+ sold in Palm Beach County

By Lenny Cohen
cbs12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Somebody who played the Florida Lottery in North Palm Beach will...

cbs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Jacksonville man wins $1M on scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Muoi Phung claimed his prize from a $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off. Phung chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00. He purchased his winning...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
North Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
North Palm Beach, FL
City
Marathon, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Lifestyle
CBS Miami

Two Broward Residents Strike ‘Gold’ In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Games

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Two Broward County residents have struck “gold” by winning a combined $6 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off games. Pamela Gaskin, of Fort Lauderdale, won $5 million from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game. Gaskin bought her winning ticket at the Star America Food and Deli, located at 2656 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. She chose to receive her winnings in a lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00. Meantime, Frank Tuzzo of Hollywood, also won a $1 million in the same game. He bought his winning ticket from the Publix at 4121 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac. He also choose to get his prize in a lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.  CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Florida City Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. — Here's Why

Once again, Sarasota, Florida, topped the list of Best Places to Retire in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 data. Florida cities took eight out of the top 10 spots on the most recent annual survey, which evaluates 150 metropolitan areas and ranks them according to criteria that includes health care, housing affordability, air quality, crime rates, taxes, and overall desirability.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Lottery#The Lottery#U S#Pga Marathon#U S 1#The Villages
Joel Eisenberg

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Impaled dolphin washes up on Florida beach: report

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images of a dolphin carcass that some readers might find disturbing. A dolphin who was still nursing young washed up dead from being impaled in the head at a Florida beach last month, according to officials. After a necropsy, the National Oceanic and...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Daily South

$800 Million Resort Opens in Florida's Little-Known Horse Country

You don't have to ride a horse to experience the romance and style of the equestrian world at the new Equestrian Hotel in Ocala, Florida. Nor do you need to be familiar with Ocala, the sleepy central Florida town known as "Horse Capital of the World," to appreciate its legacy for producing some of the finest champions in equestrianism.
OCALA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA TURNPIKE REMAINS CLOSED NEAR GLADES DUE TO DOUBLE FATAL CRASH

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 7:46 a.m. — FHP just reported that all lanes have reopened. Expect it take quite some time for traffic to return to normal not just on the Turnpike, but much of Boca Raton and Delray Beach between Glades and Atlantic, as traffic has been rerouted through the area for […] The article FLORIDA TURNPIKE REMAINS CLOSED NEAR GLADES DUE TO DOUBLE FATAL CRASH appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

‘We’re Going Fishing’: Plantation Man Reels In $1 Million Dollar Prize In Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Plantation man has claimed a $1 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off-game. Vincent Pugliese claimed his $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. Pugliese plans to use his winnings to invest in real estate, but when asked what he was going to do first, he told the Lottery, “Today, we’re going fishing.” Pugliese purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 550 North Pine Island Road in Plantation. The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.  
PLANTATION, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy