Sculpture Space Artists Celebrate Earth Day 2022

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A historic church in Albany's Ten Broeck district has been closed since 1994, but it still remains a very important piece of the city's skyline. At 235-feet-high, even if you've never seen it up close, you can't miss it from a distance - but upon taking a closer look, you can see how this once immaculate construction is just a hollowed-out shell of its former self- abandoned, parts destroyed, and taken over by squatters.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO