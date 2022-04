‘Celebrating the mission with music from the past and the present’ to be performed in the mission sanctuary May 1. – The community is invited to a free concert in the mission sanctuary featuring a wide variety of music from the San Luis Obispo Mission’s past and present. The broad range of pieces performed by the ProCathedral Choir, Mission Singers, and Youth Singers will be accompanied by violin, trumpet, piano, and mission bells.

