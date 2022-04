COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets has created a scholarship for out of state students to help with tuition costs. “I think it’s going to be a big benefit,” Grace Pick, Senior/ First Regiment Major Commander, Texas A&M University. Coming from out of state and having in-state tuition is a huge blessing because it relieves a lot of financial burden. A lot of the population is here from Texas so they don’t have that extra added weight, but I also know a ton of people who would love to come to A&M but might not want to because they aren’t able to pay that.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO