ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KDHE reports 73 additional COVID deaths, 1574 new cases

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,574 new coronavirus cases in Kansas since Friday April 15, for a total of 773,796 cases. The state reported 73...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
Salina Post

Rates for measles, other vaccinations dip for kindergartners

A smaller portion of U.S. children got routine vaccinations required for kindergarten during the pandemic, government researchers said Thursday, raising concerns that measles and other preventable diseases could increase. Rates were close to 94% for measles, whooping cough and chickenpox vaccinations for the 2020-21 school year. That was down 1%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salina Post

Wildfires force some evacuations in southwestern Nebraska

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) — Crews were making progress fighting wildfires that forced people in several communities in southwestern Nebraska to evacuate, authorities said Saturday. The fires pushed by strong winds threatened mostly rural areas hit hard this spring by drought, although residents in the town of Cambridge were the...
CAMBRIDGE, NE
Salina Post

FDA approves first COVID treatment for children under 12

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the approval of the COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir) to include pediatric patients 28 days of age and older weighing at least 7 pounds with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, who are:. Hospitalized, or. Not hospitalized and have mild-to-moderate COVID-19...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
Salina Post

Efforts to make protective medical gear in US falling flat

KANSAS CITY (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic first hit the U.S., sales of window coverings at Halcyon Shades quickly went dark. So the suburban St. Louis business did what hundreds of other small manufacturers did: It pivoted to make protective supplies, with help from an $870,000 government grant.
Salina Post

SW Nebraska wildfire kills ex-fire chief, injured 11 firefighters

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) — Wind-driven wildfires sweeping through parts of Nebraska killed a retired fire chief and injured at least 11 firefighters, authorities said Sunday. The man who died Friday night was a retired Cambridge fire chief who was working with firefighters as a spotter in Red Willow County in the southwestern corner of the state. Alyssa Sanders, of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, said 66-year-old John P. Trumble, of Arapahoe, was overcome by smoke and fire after his vehicle left the road because of poor visibility from smoke and dust. His body was found early Saturday.
CAMBRIDGE, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Salina Post

Man whose rape case was dismissed is suing Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who served time in prison before a rape charge against him was dismissed is suing the state of Kansas for wrongful conviction and imprisonment. Albert Wilson was convicted in 2019 of committing a rape in Lawrence. He was later granted a new...
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy