If there's a Switch title you've had your eye on for a while, or you're looking to stock up on a few games, you can do so for slightly less by picking up an eShop gift card at Amazon right now. The online retailer knocked 10 percent off Nintendo's $50 eShop gift card, so you can get it for $45. You'll then have a total of $50 to spend at Nintendo's online store, where you can get the latest games like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga or buy a few titles that are already on sale.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO