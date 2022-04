Jessica Andrade definitely knew how to make a great impression in her return to the strawweight division in the UFC Vegas 52 main event. The one-time 115-pound champion pulled off the first ever standing arm-triangle choke in UFC history as she tapped out Amanda Lemos at just 3:13 in the first round to cap off the card from Las Vegas. It was a jaw dropping performance from Andrade as she latched onto the submission and just kept locking it tighter and tighter until Lemos was forced to submit.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO