ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: All cheat codes

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheat codes used to be some of the most fun things to play around with in games. These were usually fun little changes that broke the rules of the game for some fun, such as new character skins, adding weird sound effects, changing character proportions, or more practical ones like giving...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Announces New Manga

The Mandalorian has become one of the most popular characters introduced over the course of the history of Star Wars, even though he has yet to appear in any movies featuring a universe that took place in a galaxy far, far away. With Marvel Comics looking to release a new adaptation of the Disney+ series, it seems that Mando and Grogu are also set to receive a manga adaptation of their own, retelling the story of the first season of the popular television series.
COMICS
Collider

‘Splinter of the Mind’s Eye’: The Star Wars Sequel Novel That Shows What 'Empire Strikes Back' Might Have Been

While it seems impossible to imagine now, there was a time when Star Wars wasn’t one of the biggest franchises in entertainment. The ballooning budget, complex special effects, and fears that it was nothing more than a silly kids film caused 20th Century Fox to worry that the original film, directed by a New Hollywood maverick named George Lucas, would flop. Instead, the studio put most of its energy behind The Other Side of Midnight, even going as far as to demand that all theaters that wanted it also had to order Star Wars in an attempt to lessen any potential losses. But hindsight is a fascinating thing, and it’s funny to reflect on 20th Century Fox putting all their eggs in the wrong basket. Star Wars opened on May 25, 1977, in just 32 cinemas. The movie immediately broke box office records and, after a quick expansion into a wide release, became the highest-grossing film of all time. Work promptly began on a sequel, with Lucas crafting a story of considerably more scope than the original. The result was 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, widely considered the best film in the series and the entry that solidified Star Wars as a pop-culture phenomenon with no equal. And the rest, as they say, is history.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Super Mario Knock-Off Discovered on Xbox Store

In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Here’s every new Star Wars game in development

The number of new Star Wars video games in development has exploded since publisher Electronic Arts’ exclusive access to the Lucasfilm franchise has run its course. There are at least eight major Star Wars games in the works, likely with more to be announced in the coming months and years.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Cheat Codes#Lego Games#Star Wars Day#Video Game#Dlc
deseret.com

A new ‘Star Wars’ video game is on the way

Skydance New Media and Lucasfilm Games are teaming up to create a new original “Star Wars” video game, which might be set during the original trilogy era. Details: Per Deadline, the new project will be “a richly cinematic action-adventure game featuring an original story in the legendary ‘Star Wars’ galaxy.”
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch Of New Free Games Right Now

You wouldn't think it to look outside (at least here in the UK) but we're officially well into April. I'm not sure where Spring has sprung, though. Not here, that's for sure. Ah well. Bad weather means more excuses to stay in and play video games - and the start of a new month means a new lineup of free PlayStation Plus games.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Nintendo won't let you read this Super Mario 64 guidebook from 1996

Facepalm: A few weeks ago, a Nintendo fan at Comfort Food Video Games uploaded a high-quality scan of the Super Mario 64 Complete Clear Guide, an officially-licensed guidebook released in Japan in 1996. It was super cool since copies of the book can cost hundreds on eBay. Besides containing tips...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty 2022 First Teaser Revealed

It looks like Infinity Ward is ramping up marketing for Call of Duty 2022, which is expected to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The developer rebooted the Modern Warfare series in 2019 to immense commercial success and rave reviews after a period of games set in the far future which featured space combat and advanced movement. Players responded to these entries with mixed reactions, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare felt like a return to form and reminded players of the golden age of the series while still iterating upon what the franchise had done up to that point. Now, it looks like Infinity Ward is ready to reveal the highly anticipated sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
ComicBook

Marvel's Unworthy Thor Trades in His Hammer to Become the Immortal Iron Fist

An unworthy Thor from the Marvel Multiverse is about to gain the powers of the Immortal Iron Fist in an upcoming issue of Avengers Forever. The series by writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kuder spins out of Marvel's main Avengers title penned by Aaron, which finds Mephisto gathering his Multiversal Masters of Evil. The evil group has already caused chaos for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but help is on the way. Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider was recruited by a reality-traveling Deathlok to assemble heroes from different realities, leading to the introduction of "the most broken Thor in the Multiverse."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals First May Freebie

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have a surprise freebie coming soon, courtesy of Call of Duty. For the fourth month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation consoles were treated to three "free" games. Following the release of this month's free games, some PS Plus subscribers began to threaten to cancel their subscriptions over the lackluster lineup of titles. Whether or not May will be able to win these subscribers back, remains to be seen. What we do know is that subscribers will have a new Call of Duty freebie next month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: John Williams Asked Lucasfilm if He Could Write an Obi-Wan Kenobi Theme for New Series

Over the course of nine films, composer John Williams was able to craft scores for a number of the series' most beloved characters, though one he never got the chance to write for was Obi-Wan Kenobi, which all changes with Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. While Natalie Holt composed the music for a majority of the series, Holt recently detailed how Williams specifically asked if he could write a theme honoring Obi-Wan, as the character's death in Star Wars: A New Hope meant that he was never given the opportunity to write such a theme in the original trilogy.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Creator Reveals How an Egyptian Deity Poster "Changed the Entire Back Half" of the Series

Moon Knight may be focused on the struggles of a mentally-troubled hero (Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight), but the image of a certain Egyptian deity apparently changed the entire final half of Marvel's Disney+ event series. If you've seen Moon Knight Episode 4 then you can probably guess which image it is – because millions of Marvel fans currently have stuck in their heads, as well! Never did we expect the Marvel Cinematic Universe to give new life to one of the world's most ancient spiritual icons – but here we are!
COMICS
epicstream.com

Chris Pratt Faces Homophobic Accusations Anew Following Thor 4 Trailer's Release

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is easily one of the most likable personalities in Hollywood which is quite baffling how he's been dragged in several controversies over the last couple of years. If you may recall, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor was accused of homophobia after claims surfaced...
MOVIES
Space.com

Five canceled sci-fi shows that got a second chance

One of the hazards of getting attached to a science fiction show is that it can be canceled at any time. That’s a risk with any television show but a sci-fi show’s higher special effects budget is certainly going to be a consideration when considering whether or not to renew it.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Already Spoiled Oscar Isaac's Third Identity and We All Missed It

Moon Knight is leaping forward at a breakneck pace, with the series delivering its most bonkers episode yet on Wednesday. The episode, titled "The Tomb," served as a direct nod to one of the character's most beloved comic runs yet and if you look close enough, it may have already introduced another identity for the eponymous vigilante. Full spoilers up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the latest episode of Moon Knight!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Leak Reveals New Free Games

A new Nintendo Switch Online leak has revealed some nostalgic games coming to the subscription service on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The leak comes the way of Twitter and features footage of an alleged master version of the Nintendo Switch Online NES application, which, when compared to the current version, reveals some games coming to the subscription service, games and series like Pac-Man, Tetris, Galaga, Mega Man, and Castlevania.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy