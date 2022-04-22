Alcoholic beverages

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
- Average annual spending in 2020 for all consumer units: $478

- Under 25 years of age: $225

- Age 25-34: $481

- Age 35-44: $551

- Age 45-54: $547

- Age 55-64: $563

- Age 65-74: $462

- Age 75 years and older: $217

A common trend during the pandemic was increased alcohol consumption. Statista researched drinking based on age ranges for 2020, finding ages 21-25 topped the list with 63% identifying as current alcohol drinkers. This age group also had the highest rate of binging at 11%. A study found that another determinant of drinking patterns was age, and that high-frequency drinking increases as we age, but more risky behavior was more likely among those aged 20-30.

Looking at which drinks each generation gravitates toward, beer remains a favorite beverage amongst all ages, per a NielsenIQ study. A shift in beer drinking noted by the study saw those under 67 moving toward craft beer.

Ages 21-36 tended to purchase wines on sale, the 37-48 crowd went for variety, with the 49-67 set leaning towards being oenophiles and purchasing based on a passion for wine. Spirits chosen by age groups saw ages 21-36 favoring vodka, 37-48 leaning towards rum, and 49-67 balancing between vodka and tequila.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

