Food away from home

- Average annual spending in 2020 for all consumer units: $2,375

- Under 25 years of age: $1,923

- Age 25-34: $2,665

- Age 35-44: $3,141

- Age 45-54: $3,000

- Age 55-64: $2,217

- Age 65-74: $1,696

- Age 75 years and older: $1,197

The pandemic deeply impacted restaurants with diners turning more toward their home kitchens. Several restaurants and food retailers expanded options for delivery and ordering in, with even convenience stores like 7-Eleven now offering delivery options. A report by PYMNTS found 39% of consumers feared for their health amid the height of the pandemic and relied on ordering in food to halt the risk of contagion.

This increase in demand for delivery impacted generations differently as ordering online became more widespread and normalized. Older generations were found to be slower adopters of online ordering, which may account for their lower spending habits. Baby boomers specifically have been found to cook at home more during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

