ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Education

By Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sm1Um_0fHFGkVC00

- Average annual spending in 2020 for all consumer units: $1,271

- Under 25 years of age: $2,264

- Age 25-34: $1,148

- Age 35-44: $1,114

- Age 45-54: $2,611

- Age 55-64: $1,259

- Age 65-74: $416

- Age 75 years and older: $497

Education was impacted greatly during COVID-19, with most classes being conducted online throughout 2020. With the enactment of President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Supporting the Reopening and Continuing Operation of Schools and Early Childhood Education Providers, the national mission of ensuring every student in America receives a high-quality education in a safe environment was put into play. The Office for Civil Rights undertook a study on how COVID-19 deepened “divides in educational opportunity across our nation’s classrooms and campuses,” disparities that existed pre-pandemic.

In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau conducted a Household Pulse Survey focusing on education costs for homes with school-age children. A stand-out concern was a digital disparity with online learning, with 85% of families with household incomes of $100,000+ using online resources, compared to 76.5% of families with incomes of $50,000-$99,000, and 65.8% of families with incomes less than $50,000.

This story originally appeared on Giving Assistant and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
US News and World Report

Nearly Half of Teachers Had Students Who Never Showed Up to Class Last Year: Report

Nearly half of public school teachers in the U.S. reported at least one student during the 2020-21 school year who was enrolled but never showed up for class, according to new federal data that provides one of the first glimpses from the national level of the major challenges that sidelined student learning and the types of schools they left behind.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NPR

Students with disabilities have a right to qualified teachers — but there's a shortage

For years, most states have reported a shortage of special education teachers. Now, according to federal data, nearly every state is struggling to hire qualified educators. And when schools can't find a licensed teacher, they hire people who are willing to do the job but lack the training. From member station WFYI in Indianapolis, Lee Gaines reports on what that means for students.
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

Randi Weingarten says parental rights bills are 'the way in which wars start'

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten warned that legislation similar to Florida's recent parental rights bill may have dire consequences. "This notion – we've been very lucky in America, and we in some ways live in a bubble for a long time," Weingarten said. "This is propaganda. This is misinformation. This is the way in which wars start. This is the way in which hatred starts."
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Quality Education#The U S Census Bureau#Household Pulse Survey#Stacker Studio
Phys.org

All teachers need to teach language and literacy, not just English teachers

Proposed changes to the New South Wales English syllabus reinforce the misguided idea that the teaching of language and literacy skills should fall chiefly to English teachers, leaving other teachers to focus more on their subject content. The plan follows a report by the NSW Education Authority (NESA) that found...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Study explores academic success among Jewish girls

Girls raised by Jewish parents are 23 percentage points more likely to graduate college than girls with a non-Jewish upbringing, even after accounting for their parents' socioeconomic status. Girls raised by Jewish parents also graduate from more selective colleges, according to a newly published study by Tulane University professor Ilana Horwitz.
EDUCATION
Wyoming News

Housing

- Average annual spending in 2020 for all consumer units: $21,409 - Under 25 years of age: $14,745 - Age 25-34: $21,220 - Age 35-44: $26,354 - Age 45-54: $24,425 ...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Wyoming News

Health care

- Average annual spending in 2020 for all consumer units: $5,177 - Under 25 years of age: $1,350 - Age 25-34: $3,320 - Age 35-44: $4,579 - Age 45-54: $5,465 ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The 74

Why Schools in One State Are Asking Students For Ideas on Best Way to Use Funds

The focus of education research has pivoted to support schools’ efforts to address pandemic disruptions and missed learning, says a new report from the National Academy of Sciences.  The report calls on the Institute of Education Sciences — the research arm of the Education Department — to prioritize research on topics that became more salient […]
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

See if a 2-Year Law School Program Is a Good Fit

Concerns about the amount of time it takes to get a law degree and the associated costs have resulted in more law schools offering accelerated Juris Doctor programs within the last 10 years. There are more than a dozen two-year J.D. programs nationwide, allowing law students to complete the required...
COLLEGES
Futurity

Girls raised by Jewish parents are more likely to graduate from college

Girls raised by Jewish parents are 23 percentage points more likely to graduate from college than those with a non-Jewish upbringing, even after accounting for their parents’ socioeconomic status, research finds. Girls raised by Jewish parents also graduate from more selective colleges, according to a new study. But the...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

School segregation harms Black children's health, well-being

Black youth who attend racially segregated schools are more likely to have behavior problems and to drink alcohol than Black youth in less segregated schools, according to a UC San Francisco study published in Pediatrics. Black girls were more likely than Black boys to drink alcohol in response to increased...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy