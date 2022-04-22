- Average annual spending in 2020 for all consumer units: $1,271

- Under 25 years of age: $2,264

- Age 25-34: $1,148

- Age 35-44: $1,114

- Age 45-54: $2,611

- Age 55-64: $1,259

- Age 65-74: $416

- Age 75 years and older: $497

Education was impacted greatly during COVID-19, with most classes being conducted online throughout 2020. With the enactment of President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Supporting the Reopening and Continuing Operation of Schools and Early Childhood Education Providers, the national mission of ensuring every student in America receives a high-quality education in a safe environment was put into play. The Office for Civil Rights undertook a study on how COVID-19 deepened “divides in educational opportunity across our nation’s classrooms and campuses,” disparities that existed pre-pandemic.

In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau conducted a Household Pulse Survey focusing on education costs for homes with school-age children. A stand-out concern was a digital disparity with online learning, with 85% of families with household incomes of $100,000+ using online resources, compared to 76.5% of families with incomes of $50,000-$99,000, and 65.8% of families with incomes less than $50,000.

This story originally appeared on Giving Assistant and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.