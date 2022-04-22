ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
- Average annual spending in 2020 for all consumer units: $5,177

- Under 25 years of age: $1,350

- Age 25-34: $3,320

- Age 35-44: $4,579

- Age 45-54: $5,465

- Age 55-64: $5,684

- Age 65-74: $6,695

- Age 75 years and older: $6,627

The pandemic saw the public vacillating on how to approach health care. Peterson-KFF’s Health System Tracker studied information from the National Health Expenditure and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, revealing health spending and consumption tripled from past averages, reaching $4.1 trillion. This was a 9.7% increase from 2019 to 2020.

Many chose to skip or postpone doctor visits and elective surgeries to avoid exposure to COVID-19, leading to a decline in the use of health services by 8.4%. Despite this, health care prices rose by 2.5%. The highest spenders on medical services were ages 45-54 with an annual average of $1,083 .

