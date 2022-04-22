ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Housing

By Breadmaker // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8mfu_0fHFGCgc00

- Average annual spending in 2020 for all consumer units: $21,409

- Under 25 years of age: $14,745

- Age 25-34: $21,220

- Age 35-44: $26,354

- Age 45-54: $24,425

- Age 55-64: $21,379

- Age 65-74: $18,492

- Age 75 years and older: $15,937

According to research from EBRI , a nonprofit that looks at data to support the well-being of U.S. workers and families, housing takes up the biggest category of spending across generations.

The reasons age groups purchase homes varies. A study by the National Association of Realtors found the primary reason for buying a home among all ages was simply desire. The secondary reason for ages 22-29 was a change in family situation, such as a marriage, birth of a child, or divorce. The secondary reason why those in the age range of 30-54 purchased homes was the desire for a larger home. As for ages 55-73, they wanted to be closer to loved ones. In the 74+ category, two secondary reasons for buying a home were neck-and-neck—to be closer to family and friends, and the desire for a smaller home.

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Age Groups#Ebri
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Money

The 10 U.S. Cities Where Rent Prices Are Rising Fastest

Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
HOUSE RENT
Axios

Viral Fairfax home with 'squatters' asks $800K cash

We know Washington's low-inventory residential real estate market is creating heavy competition, but this viral Fairfax listing highlights just how far off the deep end we've gone. Details: The $800,000 listing, a five-bedroom, 3.5-bath, single-family home, is only accepting all-cash offers despite needing multiple repairs and coming with roommates who...
FAIRFAX, VA
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy