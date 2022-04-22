- Average annual spending in 2020 for all consumer units: $21,409

- Under 25 years of age: $14,745

- Age 25-34: $21,220

- Age 35-44: $26,354

- Age 45-54: $24,425

- Age 55-64: $21,379

- Age 65-74: $18,492

- Age 75 years and older: $15,937

According to research from EBRI , a nonprofit that looks at data to support the well-being of U.S. workers and families, housing takes up the biggest category of spending across generations.

The reasons age groups purchase homes varies. A study by the National Association of Realtors found the primary reason for buying a home among all ages was simply desire. The secondary reason for ages 22-29 was a change in family situation, such as a marriage, birth of a child, or divorce. The secondary reason why those in the age range of 30-54 purchased homes was the desire for a larger home. As for ages 55-73, they wanted to be closer to loved ones. In the 74+ category, two secondary reasons for buying a home were neck-and-neck—to be closer to family and friends, and the desire for a smaller home.