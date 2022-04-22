Food at home

- Average annual spending in 2020 for all consumer units: $4,942

- Under 25 years of age: $2,604

- Age 25-34: $4,383

- Age 35-44: $6,202

- Age 45-54: $5,783

- Age 55-64: $5,076

- Age 65-74: $4,591

- Age 75 years and older: $3,632

When COVID-19 hit, the restaurant industry took a big hit. The National Restaurant Association reported a significant drop in sales in the majority of full-service restaurants: a total 36% drop in sales. Approximately 110,000 restaurants closed amid the height of the pandemic. The trend of dining at home may have also been spurred on by factors like food delivery services, ranging from meal kits and grocery delivery to prepared meal services and restaurant delivery. Cooking become more commonplace, with many finding more time for recipe experimentation while stuck at home.

A pre-pandemic 2017 survey by The Spoon found 95% of 18-29-year-olds cook at home with about a third doing so three or four times a week. The 30-44-year-old counterparts cooked at home 92% of the time, with 28% of those instances occurring five to six times a week. As for ages 45-59, 93% cooked at home, with 29% doing so five to six times a week. The 60+ crowd came in at 92% with about a third of them doing so every day.

Overall, the survey found the older the age group, the more likely they are to cook at home.