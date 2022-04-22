Apparel and services
- Average annual spending in 2020 for all consumer units: $1,434
- Under 25 years of age: $1,164
- Age 25-34: $1,703
- Age 35-44: $2,010
- Age 45-54: $1,884
- Age 55-64: $1,208
- Age 65-74: $960
- Age 75 years and older: $617
Price tags aren’t the only differences in how generations shop. In 2015, The New York Times cited a study from Accenture that predicted millennials, approximately ages 24-39, would spend $1.4 trillion by 2020. Per NPD , which provides businesses industry data, a third of that $1.4 trillion will go to retail purchases. Enter COVID-19, which had the McKinsey Global Fashion Index anticipating the global fashion industry’s growth slowing 3-4% below 2019 stats. What MGFI forecast in terms of consumer shifts: 70% of consumers would be taking their fashion cues from social media, which points to younger spenders.
NPD did a deep dive into two markets highly targeted for their shopping habits, ages 18-24 and 25-34. The 18-24 age group spent more money on beauty products, with ages 25-34 purchasing more accessories. Sportswear drew more of the 18-24 crowd, with the 25-34 embracing parenthood and heading to children’s clothing stores.
Comments / 0