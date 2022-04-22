ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
- Average annual spending in 2020 for all consumer units: $690

- Under 25 years of age: $382

- Age 25-34: $672

- Age 35-44: $873

- Age 45-54: $590

- Age 55-64: $1,010

- Age 65-74: $597

- Age 75 years and older: $266

Stay-at-home orders amid the pandemic led to a rise in pet adoptions and purchases. The Washington Post reported on stats provided by the American Society Prevention of Cruelty to Animals . What they found in 2020: “More than 23 million American households—nearly 1 in 5 nationwide—adopted a pet during the pandemic.”

Beyond the annual average spending mentioned above, the BLS studied expenditures on toys, hobbies, and playground equipment. Who were the luckiest dogs (cats, ferrets, etc.)? Those adopted by the 35-44 age group, who spent $1,163 on average for pet toys over the course of 2020.

