ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Mayor Malik Evans is already hearing about the dirt bikes and four-wheelers popping up around the city as it gets warmer. “There was over about over 50 ATV, dirt bikes, motorcycles, and they were driving down the sidewalk,” community member Jim Pietrzykowski said. “They almost hit us. We were landscaping the front yard and there were kids down the street playing and it was chaos.”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO