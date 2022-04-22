Man arrested after father of 5 found stuffed in a toolbox, police searching for 2nd man

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is under arrest for the murder of a man found stuffed in a toolbox along a rural road.

A road crew in Polk County found the body of LaChancey Williams while working along Esom Hill Road in March.

Polk County investigators said public works employees first thought there was a mannequin in the toolbox. The body was wrapped in tarp.

An obituary published for Williams states he was a father of five.

People who live in the area were surprised by the crime.

“To be honest, just stuff that you see in movies,” said Cedartown resident Rudy Martinez Jr. “It’s shocking. A little scary to be honest,” Martinez continued.

The Cherokee County Alabama Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook investigators have now arrested and charged Eric Hooper.

Hooper is charged with Murder and is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Investigators have not yet revealed a possible motive.

The Sheriff’s Office is also searching for a person of interest.

Investigators want to question Nick Silvers, 38, of Cherokee County, Alabama.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Investigator Tony Monroy at 256-927-3365 or 256-557-5466. You can also submit anonymous tips through the Sheriff’s Office website.

