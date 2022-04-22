Today's Live Video

Chris Berg is live from Nashville, TN. Dennis Lindahl, host of The Morning Lowdown, updates us on the emergency weather situation in the Tioga area. Chris Larson provides weather observations from Mayville, North Dakota. Josh Teigen, from ND Commerce Department, discusses the exciting opportunities for North Dakota in the crypto...
01:14 - Mark Hanson - Montana-Dakota Utilities Company. 14:52 - Lynn Helms - North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources - Energy Production Numbers. Call and tell us at 1-800-228-0550. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, Google, or YouTube.
(Fargo, ND) -- One of the biggest acts in pop and alternative music is set to grace the stage at the Fargodome this Summer. Three-time Emmy winners Maroon 5 are set to appear in Fargo August 12th, one of several stops on their upcoming World Tour. 2022 marks 20 years...
