Fourth body pulled from Chicago waterways in under a week

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A woman’s body was pulled from the Chicago River on the Lower West Side Friday morning — the fourth body pulled from water in Chicago in a week. She was spotted and pulled from...

