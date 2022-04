The Boston Celtics are looking for the sweep while Brooklyn Nets are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive Monday night Game 4. Boston has dominated the Round 1 series to open up the 2022 NBA Playoffs as the combination of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart have taken a commanding 3-0 series lead. The team has also gotten a big boost from the return of big man Robert Williams. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are looking to avoid a sweep in the first round, and will likely have to do so without the services of Ben Simmons, who is not expected to return in this one. Monday night’s game will air on TV via NBC Sports Boston in the New England TV market and TNT nationally. Fans can also stream the game via Sling and DirecTV, which has a free trial.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO