Al Sharpton demands authorities identify officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, saying at funeral: “We want his name!”

The father of a three-month old baby killed in a missile strike in Odesa has shared his heartbreak at losing his wife and child. The attack on an apartment block in the eastern city on Saturday killed eight people, including Yuriy Glodan’s wife Valeria and their three-month old child Kira.Yuriy had only left his flat and family to go to the shops when he heard the news of the explosion, he told the BBC. He returned to his home where he demanded that officers allow him inside the burning building where he discovered the bodies of wife, mother and later...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO