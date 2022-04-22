Hochul, MTA announce 60 more zero-emission buses

NEW YORK -- The MTA is moving forward on its commitment to electric buses.

On Earth Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul and other officials announced the MTA will deploy 60 more zero-emission buses across New York City by the end of 2022.

It's part of the MTA's goal of a zero-emission bus fleet by 2040.

"We want to make sure that we reduce our carbon footprint at the same time we're creating new jobs with the energy infrastructure. Theses buses are built, assembled here in the state of New York in Jamestown," Hochul said.

"Deploying zero-emissions buses to communities disproportionately impacted by high asthma rates and poor air quality is a double-win for the environment and for equity," MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said.

The state's most recent budget calls for 500 more electric buses.