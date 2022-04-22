ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Opened Up About Trying To Have A Baby With Travis Barker And Her "Awful" Experience With IVF

By Emily Mae Czachor
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kayR_0fHFE21100

If you've been keeping up with her family's latest era on reality television, then you may be aware of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 's plans to have a baby together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTnAN_0fHFE21100
Kevin Mazur / WireImage via Getty Images

After teasing the couple's possible path toward parenthood in The Kardashians ' trailer — all we saw was a brief clip of Kourtney and Travis in an exam room, receiving instructions about how to properly deliver a "sample" from their doctor — viewers learned more about their experience with IVF in the show's most recent episode.

On The Kardashians last night, Kourtney admitted she was struggling with the physical and emotional side effects of IVF during a conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O15PM_0fHFE21100
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage via Getty Images

"The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause," Kourtney explained, calling the treatments "awful" and noting how they've made her feel depressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00LHma_0fHFE21100
Hulu

"Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF, and it hasn't been the most amazing experience," she shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UCdCK_0fHFE21100
Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images

"I think because I'm so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it's just having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUxcV_0fHFE21100
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for ABA

Kourtney and Travis, who are currently engaged, and got practice-married in Vegas a few weeks ago after the Grammys, each have three children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RR9hD_0fHFE21100

Kourtney shares 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 7-year-old Reign Disick with her ex, Scott Disick, while Travis shares 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama Barker, and 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya with his ex, Shanna Moakler.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for ABA

As Kris pointed out on The Kardashians , facing contraceptive hurdles is difficult whether you're a first-time parent or not. "Even though Kourtney has three beautiful children, it doesn't make it hurt any less if you're trying to have a baby and you've been struggling," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mX7RV_0fHFE21100
Hulu

How Kourtney and Travis choose to proceed with family planning remains to be unseen, but we're wishing them well on their journey.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, receives support from her father and Kourtney Kardashian after announcing her new role as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing

Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing on Monday. After announcing the exciting news to her more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, the 16-year-old singer received supportive comments from her dad and future stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. 'Let’s goooooo,'...
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Excluding Mason Disick From Their Family Photos Has Sparked An Important Conversation About Respecting Children’s Boundaries

On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, held her leg as her son made his entrance into the world, and Kourtney famously pulled the little boy out herself. Her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Alabama Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Borrows Kourtney Kardashian’s Dress With Silver Heels for ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Alabama Barker dug through Kourtney Kardashian’s closet for her latest look. Travis Barker’s daughter attended the premiere of “The Kardashians” alongside her dad and new stepmom on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Hulu series, which comes after the end of their long-running E! series, chronicles the next chapter of one of the entertainment industry’s most influential families. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker) To the event, Alabama wore a black dress from Kourtney’s closet. The Dolce & Gabbana black midi dress featured a strapless neckline as well...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Ivf#Wireimage#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Benzino Says He Has Proof 50 Cent Lied About Owning 'BMF' Trademark: 'You Never Told Meech Or STARZ'

50 Cent continues to get under Benzino’s skin days after accusing him of having a relationship with a trans woman named Shauna Brooks. On Saturday (April 23), 50 Cent shared a post about Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray, who recently dropped her debut album Trendsetter. To Fif’s credit, he was supportive of the blossoming rapper, writing, “Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coileray. I’m gonna make her show up on your TV. STOP worrying about a first week WORK.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner Hints Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony Was Filmed: ‘Make It Worth the Wait’

Always keeping up! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have surprised people with their Las Vegas wedding — but Kris Jenner teased that cameras may have been rolling during the special moment. "We make it worth the wait," Jenner, 66, hinted during an interview with E! News on Thursday, April 7, noting that she "did […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

993
Followers
1K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy