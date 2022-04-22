ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 218 new cases, 3 new deaths on April 22

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VvGS5_0fHFDlQ800

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 218 new cases and 3 new deaths on Friday, April 22, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,236,111 and the total number of deaths to 17,223.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Friday; coming to a total of 56 hospitalized patients with 4 on ventilators.

In our area, 11 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,607 total confirmed cases and 748 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

  • Ouachita Parish – 50,607 cases, 748 deaths (5 new cases)
  • Lincoln Parish – 12,220 cases, 145 deaths (1 new case)
  • Morehouse Parish – 6,852 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
  • Franklin Parish – 7,344 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
  • Union Parish – 6,914 cases, 133 deaths (0 new cases)
  • Richland Parish – 6,720 cases, 96 deaths (0 new cases)
  • Concordia Parish –5,094 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
  • Jackson Parish – 4,398 cases, 75 deaths (2 new cases)
  • Madison Parish –3,256 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
  • Winn Parish – 4,436 cases, 63 deaths (1 new case)
  • West Carroll Parish – 3,625 cases, 65 deaths (0 new cases)
  • La Salle Parish – 4,251 cases, 59 deaths (2 new cases)
  • Catahoula Parish – 2,694 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
  • East Carroll Parish – 2,537 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
  • Caldwell Parish – 3,599 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
  • Tensas Parish – 987 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)

Comments / 1

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“People trying to kill me”: Anonymous call places Monroe men in jail for drug and weapon charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies received an anonymous call about several individuals allegedly smoking and selling narcotics at the Parkview Apartments on the 1100 block of Richwood Road Number Two. As deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with 33-year-old Rick Jerome Clark, 30-year-old Thomas Dewayne […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com

Is COVID in Louisiana over?

Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Updated: 4 hours ago. “I really couldn't believe he was going to donate me a kidney because I didn’t ask him, and I probably...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktve#Kard#Ldh#Ouachita Parish#Lincoln Parish#Union Parish#Richland Parish#Jackson Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested after losing keys at Skatetown

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 1, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Skatetown about a trespassing complaint. The victim told authorities that 21-year-old Solomon Williams of Monroe, entered the business after hours and demanded he search for his keys. According to deputies, the victim said that Williams went into the ladies bathroom […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana grandmother, mother booked for murder after forcing 4-year-old to drink alcohol, police say

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a grandmother and mother after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the 12000 block of Wallis Street on Thursday morning. BRPD arrested 28-year-old Kadjah Record and 53-year-old Roxanne Record for the death of 4-year-old China Record. During the investigation, officials learned that the grandmother forced […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Second South Grand Street shooting suspect arrested, Monroe woman charged with Obstruction of Justice

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — After the South Grand Street shooting, Monroe Police made contact with 29-year-old Elnora Lynesha Williams on Sunday, April 10, 2022, around 3:40 AM, and asked about 34-year-old Thomas R. Jackson’s involvement in the shooting. Officers also advised Williams to contact detectives who were over the case. According to officers, they received information […]
MONROE, LA
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy