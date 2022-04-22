Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 218 new cases, 3 new deaths on April 22

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 218 new cases and 3 new deaths on Friday, April 22, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,236,111 and the total number of deaths to 17,223.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Friday; coming to a total of 56 hospitalized patients with 4 on ventilators.

In our area, 11 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,607 total confirmed cases and 748 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: