CT LIVE!: Pork & Broccoli Stir Fry

NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 tablespoons corn starch mixed with 2 tablespoons water. Heat the tablespoon of oil on high heat in a large, heavy bottomed pot. In a medium mixing bowl, coat the thinly sliced pork with the corn starch. When the oil is hot, slowly...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Mashed

The Simple Hack That Will Change The Way You Cut Celery Forever

Whether you're whipping up a tuna salad, putting together a crudité platter, or crafting your go-to stuffing recipe, celery is a staple in many kitchens, as it adds a unique herbaceous flavor and a whole lot of crunch. However, for many individuals, there's one issue preventing them from loving this particular vegetable — the stringy texture of celery's exterior.
MUSIC
Idaho State Journal

Warm and fluffy rolls that bake up already buttery and sweet

Even when there isn’t a holiday, I love to find recipes that make the meal feel like a special occasion, and my soft honey pan rolls are always a hit. These rolls are so soft and covered in a tasty honey glaze. There is no need for extra butter or toppings. The dough even has a touch of sweetness, and then right before you pop them in the oven, you drizzle a buttery honey mixture that coats each roll making any dinner an extraordinary one.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

This recipe for old-fashioned Southern Buttermilk Biscuits are the best! They come out so thick and fluffy and melt in your mouth!. Being from the south, we pretty much always have biscuits at every dinner. You just cannot go wrong with these easy and delicious Southern Buttermilk Biscuits. They take minimal ingredients and just a little arm work to throw them together. It is so easy to master biscuit making with just a few steps. I don't know a single person who doesn't love these biscuits. So if you are looking for that perfect biscuit recipe, then you have to make this Southern Buttermilk Biscuit recipe.
RECIPES
30Seconds

2-Ingredient No-Churn Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe Will Blow Your Mind

Two ingredients. Yes, you read right. This two-ingredient ice cream recipe is sweet, creamy and takes about 5 minutes to prepare. The hardest part is waiting for it to freeze. You could stir in extra ingredients like chocolate chips, chopped fruit or your favorite ice cream mix-in. Get creative!. Cuisine:...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This Is the Best Frozen Vegetable Side Dish You Can Buy at Aldi

This post is an Aldi twofer: You get two tips for the price of one! (And, hey, this post cost you $0, so it’s an extra good deal.) The first tip is simple: Pay attention to the empty or nearly empty shelves. This is usually an indicator that an item is super popular — it’s in such high demand that it needs to be restocked. That’s how I learned about Red Bag Chicken, and it’s what brings me to my next tip: Buy the frozen green beans with cashews and miso sauce.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Surprising Way Empty Egg Cartons Can Help When You're Grilling

Grilling season is the reason our summer taste buds shake off their hibernation and get ready for all the delicious dishes we throw on the warm grates to eat at backyard gatherings and celebrations. There's just something about those toasty days that makes them pair beautifully with recipes that are perfect for the grill. According to the NPD Group, looking at data from April 2020 to February 2021 shows that 14 million grills and smokers were sold in less than a year, and almost two-thirds were gas or charcoal grills. So clearly, the grilling bug has bitten a lot of people.
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Daily South

Banana Pudding Pie

Banana pudding, but make it sliceable. This Banana Pudding Pie is like no other pie you've had before. With a browned butter-vanilla wafer crust, this is definitely not your ordinary pie. From the silky custard to the fresh bananas and the vanilla bean whipped cream, this pie tastes just like banana pudding, but with a twist. Nutmeg adds a warm flavor to the crust, working hand in hand with browned butter to provide depth to the dish. And the whipped cream is light and fluffy, with a great vanilla flavor from a whole vanilla bean. (If you can't find a bean, substitute 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste.)
RECIPES
30Seconds

Grandma’s Ambrosia Salad Recipe: This Creamy Fruit Salad Recipe Is Old-fashioned Perfection

My mom’s mother was Mary Patitucci, whom we grandkids lovingly called Grandma “Tucci.” She was unlike any other grandmother I knew. She was loving and sweet and fun, but she didn’t dress like other grandmas (for instance, she wore bright red lipstick at all times!) and you’d be more likely to find her playing cards or hanging out with family or at the race track than in the kitchen. I adored her. I’d like to think I inherited some of her independent spirit.
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

Best Frozen Pizza Brands To Grab From the Grocery Store and Actually Enjoy

I don't know a home cook who hasn't come home exhausted after a long workday and said, "You know what? We're having frozen pizza tonight." A mainstay of American grocery stores, you've probably found yourself holding open a frosty freezer door with your hip, with a few pizzas in your hands, trying to decide which one you're going to toss in your shopping cart. We've all been there. To help you on your next shopping trip, I decided to taste test 7 of the best frozen pizzas to see which one comes out on top.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Chicken and Biscuits Casserole

This Chicken and Biscuits Casserole is so easy to make, uses simple ingredients and can be made quickly. A family favorite dinner recipe!. Is there anything more comforting than a casserole? I love to make casseroles because they are so simple to throw together and so easy to serve. One of my favorite meals to make is this chicken and biscuits casserole. It uses simple ingredients but it packs a lot of flavor! The biscuits and chicken are all cooked and simmered in a creamy gravy. This is one that your whole family will love!
RECIPES
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Chicken Teriyaki

In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Executive Chef, Cong Pan from Kochi Sushi & Steakhouse. He shows us how to make Chicken Teriyaki. Cut chicken breast into 2 thin pieces. Cut onions, peppers, and broccoli into bite sizes. Oil pan and grill chicken until fully cooked. Sautee onions...
RECIPES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham: recipe

Looking for an Easter dinner dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to share her recipe for slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham. 8 to 10 medium sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced. Salt and pepper. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 1 can (10.75 ounces)...
RECIPES
Mashed

Instagram Is Ready To Cook Ina Garten's One-Dish Chicken Dinner

While Ina Garten has hundreds of recipes that are guaranteed to impress, many fans would argue that nothing will ever top her perfect roast chicken. The iconic dish has received hundreds of five-star reviews on Food Network and remains one of the "Barefoot Contessa" star's highest-rated recipes. It's even been adopted into several variations, including "engagement roast chicken," which has been praised by actress Emily Blunt and Duchess Meghan Markle. It's even been named the dish Garten can't live without. We can't say we blame them. The simple combination of fresh herbs, onion, lemon, and garlic, along with plenty of butter with oven-roasted chicken and root vegetables makes for a dish that can double as a comfort meal or an elegant dinner party meal.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Martha Stewart’s Recipe for Orange and Poppy Seed Sheet Cake Is a True Crowd-Pleaser

One thing I absolutely love about baking is the leftovers. The idea that taking just a few hours out of my day to prepare a delicious treat that can provide me with a week’s worth of sugary delights is just oh-so-sweet. Truthfully, if I had it my way, every day would be cake day, and I would trust no one more than the domestic queen of the kitchen, Martha Stewart, to provide me with the best recipes.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Crumbl is taking its pink sugar cookies off the menu — and fans are crushed

It's the end of an era — at least for fans of Crumbl Cookie's Pink Sugar cookie. The flavor is being removed as a permanent menu item from Crumbl's weekly rotation. CEO and co-founder Jason McGowan announced the shocking news of Pink Sugar cookie's departure last week on the brand's Instagram with a personal video for fans.
FOOD & DRINKS
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE

