QC Celebrities | Driver Myranda Cozad previews Monster Jam event

DES MOINES, Iowa — A beloved Beaverdale restaurant is closing its doors for good. The Rice Bowl Restaurant made that announcement on Facebook. It says it's closing after the death of Rice Bowl matriarch Mee Jane Lee. Staff members say this wasn't an easy decision. They thanked customers for...
Check out these pictures of all the progress in the construction of this new Iowa vacation destination theme park. South Dakota's Dirtiest City Might Surprise You (Or Maybe Not) A shipwreck full of sunken treasure isn't exactly something you'd expect to find anywhere near the state of Iowa, but the...
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
I live in an apartment building that has seen a lot of work around the area over the last year. From the roads, the buildings, and now the sidewalks. With new sidewalks comes wet cement. The building I live in has a lot of families which means a lot of...
We have a few great donut shops here in Eastern Iowa, but if you want the best in the state, you'll have to travel over to Des Moines!. According to a new list from Eat This, the best donut in all of Iowa is actually a MINI donut! With the help of reviews on Yelp, the Apple Tiki Donut from Mahalo's Coffee & Mini Donuts was named the most delicious in the state.
‘Celebrating the mission with music from the past and the present’ to be performed in the mission sanctuary May 1. – The community is invited to a free concert in the mission sanctuary featuring a wide variety of music from the San Luis Obispo Mission’s past and present. The broad range of pieces performed by the ProCathedral Choir, Mission Singers, and Youth Singers will be accompanied by violin, trumpet, piano, and mission bells.
We're getting close to the re-opening of one of my favorite restaurants in the area, and certainly one of the best that Marion has to offer! The family behind China King restaurant in Marion has announced the opening date for their new Marion location!. The old China King location, at...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Project Renewal’s Fit-Fest, an annual fitness and activities festival, will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 23. Project Renewal’s Executive director Ann Schwickerath joins PSL to talk about this popular and important fundraiser that brings the neighborhood together. The event consists of an obstacle course with...
Last Friday, April 22nd, The Bohemian in Cedar Rapids made a big change to their menu. The venue announced on Facebook that they have officially switched over to an all smokehouse barbecue menu, which they're calling 'BBQ at the B!'. The Bohemian first opened in March of 2021 over in...
We're now less than three months away from the 2022 Great Jones County Fair and here's not only a way to win the most track tickets we give away at one time but also a limo ride to and from the concert. Oh, and we'll have TWO winners!. Hank Williams...
‘Coyote Spring Fest’ also happening later that day. – The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Fort Hunter Liggett will be hosting the 20th Annual Youth Fishing Derby. The event will take place at the Del Venturi Reservoir at Fort Hunter Liggett this Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon.
DES MOINES, Iowa – Young people gathered to discuss the meaning of justice and belonging. The event, Justice and Belonging, was held at The Studio in Windsor Heights. Democratic candidate for governor Diedre DeJear along with faith leaders made an appearance over Zoom. The creators of the Urban Impact Show organized the forum to encourage […]
Quad City Fish Swap at noon Sunday at Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly, Davenport. Follow Social Distancing & CDC Guidlines. We will have touch-less hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue. Please DO NOT TOUCH items until purchased. If high risk or experiencing symptoms please stay home. Retail sales...
One of the most popular and most recorded singers of the past thirty years, superstar Vince Gill, announced today that he will resume touring this summer with a stop in Davenport at the Adler Theatre on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $47.50, $63.50, $73.50 and $93.50 and on sale now at the Adler box office and online at Ticketmaster.com.
Comments / 1