Champaign Police warn against social media trend

By Will Gerard
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are concerned about a “destructive” social media challenge that has spread to the area.

At 10 p.m. Thursday night, officers responded to an incident related to the “Door Kick Challenge,” which occurred at a home on Valley Road.

In these videos, people on TikTok are featured aggressively kicking in the front door of a residence, often late at night.

Officials said this trend started over a year ago, however, they have recently been made aware of incidents occurring in the area.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that another door nearby had been kicked in, though they were able to identify the young suspect involved. The individual was detained for questioning before being later released to their parents. This case is still under investigation.

Police are encouraging parents to talk to their children about the danger of destructive internet trends, and the criminal charges they may face for partaking in such activities.

“These videos might be a joke to some, but they cause real property damage that hurts people in our community,” Interim Chief of Police Thomas Petrilli said. “Beyond the disturbance it causes others, individuals who engage in this behavior could face criminal charges that could follow them for years to come.”

Anyone who has been a victim of the trend should immediately report the incident to the police by calling 911.

Brenda Lumpp
3d ago

The kids EXTREMELY lucky with the increase in crime in C/U lately he didn't get shot. Released to his parents? What about a citation for property damage?

Karen Mosher
3d ago

Starts at home...some parents are not teaching respect for other peoples property!! No respect for other peoples property!! It's sad

Clarence Thomas
3d ago

they should do this at marketplace. Champaign police and mall security don't care. look at all the homeless drug addicts that fall asleep in the nursing room with their liquor nearby....maybe even a gun as well.

