ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Country Music Star Dylan Scott Selling His Beautiful Louisiana Home [Photos]

By Michael Dot Scott
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SD6cT_0fHFCShq00
Michael Dot Scott

Louisiana Country Music star Dylan Scott has announced he's putting his beautiful home up for sale this May. Let's take a look!

Dylan Scott's House For Sale Log Cabin, Louisiana

Dylan Scott has announced he and his wife Blair will be selling their home in Log Cabin, Louisiana.

The house will hit the market beginning this May.

Talk about the ultimate piece of music memorabilia for the ultimate Dylan Scott fan!

The house is 2,800 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath with bonus room above the garage and sits on 10 acres.

Why is Dylan Scott selling his Louisiana home?

Blair and I have decided to put our house in Louisiana up for sale.

With my busy touring schedule and only being able to stay there maybe 3-4 weeks out of the year, it’s too nice of a home to be vacant.

We will list in May, but thought we would share a few photos of it for now.

There's no information about what price the home will list at just yet, but when we find out we'll let you know.

Comments / 5

Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Woman Sits With Morgan Freeman at Local Restaurant, Reveals Special Message He Shared With Her

Morgan Freeman continues his local dining tour, and this time around, a fan was able to share a special moment with the legendary actor. Freeman and his team are in Lafayette to film the upcoming project '57 Seconds.' Crew members, actors, and Freeman himself have been spotted a few times since they started on production a little over a week ago.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Q 105.7

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Shows Fans His Stunning Ranch [Pictures]

Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is a cowboy in real life, too, and he's not shy about showing fans his beautiful real-life ranch via a series of pictures on social media. Smith plays Lloyd on Yellowstone, and as Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) right-hand man, he plays out many of his scenes against the backdrop of the natural splendor of the Montana ranch where Yellowstone films. When Smith is at home at his own ranch in New Mexico, his views there are quite different, but equally spectacular, as he showed off in a post on Instagram on March 31.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
99.9 KTDY

Why is This Red Bird Tormenting a Judice, La. Family

For centuries, cardinals (red birds) have been synonymous with happiness, love, peace, beauty, the spirit of dead loved ones and generally the good things in life. In Louisiana, you will often hear someone say, "Oh look, a red bird. That means good luck". But for one Judice, La. family a persistent cardinal has given them no peace for over two weeks. The bird has been tormenting the family day and night.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Scott
Hello Magazine

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline make surprising home life revelation

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline opened up about their shared love for clothing and their particular habits when it comes to fashion in a new video. In a short clip shared during one of their "Intimate Moments" series with Jockey, which the two are ambassadors for, Caroline gave more details about her wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Tom Cruise's $39.5M Colorado Mountain Ranch Is a Sight to See

Tom Cruise is selling one of his homes — the one that fans likely know best. The actor has put his 320-acre property in Telluride, Colorado up for sale with an asking price of $39.5 million. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, you can take a tour of the cozy mountainside cabin for yourself.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Country Music#House For Sale Log Cabin
Outsider.com

Cody Johnson Forced to Cancel Concerts in Texas: ‘I’m Not Well’

Unfortunately for Cody Johnson fans in Texas, it looks like your shows are going to be postponed; the country music star posted a video on his Instagram page updating fans on his Midland and Amarillo tour dates. According to Johnson, he’s feeling a bit under the weather and has decided to postpone his Texas concerts. In the caption of the post, he told fans to hang onto their tickets, and that they’ll receive an email with more updates and information.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Apartment Therapy

Check Out This Courtyard-Blessed Condo for Sale in New Orleans’s French Quarter

It’s no secret that exposed brick is a covetable home feature. When looking through listing photos, checking into an Airbnb, or slyly peeking into brownstone windows as I pass by, I always say a little “wow, nice” to myself every time I spot a patch of brick. So imagine my joy when I came across this absolutely lovely condo for sale on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. From the all-brick courtyard to the accents poking through in the kitchen backsplash, bathroom wall, fireplace surround, and even around arched doorways, this place is an exposed brick heaven.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS News

Zillow Gone Wild, bringing unreal real estate to your screen

Sometimes real estate can seem a little unreal, which is just fine for Samir Mezrahi, who runs the popular social media account Zillow Gone Wild, posting "see it to believe it" homes, to the shock and delight of his two million-plus followers. From towering castles to underground bunkers, and seemingly everything in-between, what used to lie behind closed doors is now just a click away, thanks to Zillow, the most popular online real estate marketplace.
REAL ESTATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy