Country Music Star Dylan Scott Selling His Beautiful Louisiana Home [Photos]

Michael Dot Scott

Louisiana Country Music star Dylan Scott has announced he's putting his beautiful home up for sale this May. Let's take a look!

Dylan Scott's House For Sale Log Cabin, Louisiana

Dylan Scott has announced he and his wife Blair will be selling their home in Log Cabin, Louisiana.

The house will hit the market beginning this May.

Talk about the ultimate piece of music memorabilia for the ultimate Dylan Scott fan!

The house is 2,800 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath with bonus room above the garage and sits on 10 acres.

Why is Dylan Scott selling his Louisiana home?

Blair and I have decided to put our house in Louisiana up for sale. With my busy touring schedule and only being able to stay there maybe 3-4 weeks out of the year, it’s too nice of a home to be vacant. We will list in May, but thought we would share a few photos of it for now.

There's no information about what price the home will list at just yet, but when we find out we'll let you know.