ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comcast’s Brian Roberts, NBCU’s Jeff Shell Got Pay Bumps in 2021

By Jolie Lash
TheWrap
TheWrap
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The chief executive officers of NBCUniversal and its parent company Comcast saw their compensation packages rise in 2021, according to SEC filings released on Friday. Brian Roberts, who heads up cable giant Comcast, saw his compensation package increase to nearly $34 million over 2020’s $32.7. The increase, however, still fails to...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Obamas Look To Move Beyond Spotify To Amazon, iHeartMedia

Barack and Michelle Obama look to end their association with Swedish streaming giant Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), Bloomberg reports. The former first family’s production company, Higher Ground, discussed a deal worth tens of millions of dollars with other distributors. Higher Ground sought a deal to produce several shows...
ENTERTAINMENT
Benzinga

Amazon Fires Up Rivalry With FedEx, UPS With Latest Launch

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) launched Buy with Prime, allowing third-party merchants to use Amazon’s vast shipping and logistics network to fulfill orders on their sites while appealing to Amazon’s Prime customers. Experts see the move firing up rivalry with United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS), FedEx Corp (NYSE:...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Shell
Primetimer

CNN+ was always doomed because it had a "powerful skeptic" in Discovery boss David Zaslav

Zaslav didn't like the CNN streaming service that was mostly the brainchild of ousted CNN president Jeff Zucker, but he couldn't have a say on CNN+ until the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger was completed. "The service had a powerful skeptic: David Zaslav, the chief executive of Discovery, who was on the verge of completing a merger with WarnerMedia that would put him in control of the news network," reports The New York Times' Michael M. Grynbaum, John Koblin and Benjamin Mullin. "Executives at Discovery, wary of antitrust rules, were constrained from advising their counterparts at CNN until the merger was done. CNN+ had lost its champion when Mr. Zucker left in February because of an undisclosed romantic relationship with a colleague. But Jason Kilar, the WarnerMedia chief executive, forged ahead anyway, launching the streaming platform on March 29 to the frustration of the Discovery leadership. It quickly became apparent that Mr. Zaslav had a very different view on digital strategy. On the morning of April 11, the first business day of Discovery’s ownership — and 90 minutes before its WBD stock even went live on Nasdaq — JB Perrette, Discovery’s global head of streaming, convened a meeting with CNN executives. Mr. Perrette had a message: Marketing of CNN+ was to be suspended, pending a formal review of the business, three people familiar with the conversation said. Executives at Warner Bros. Discovery wanted to merge its other subscription platforms — Discovery+ and HBO Max — into one giant streaming service. They were not convinced that a niche product like CNN+ could be viable on its own." Discovery, which owed $55 billion from the merger, also didn't want to spend another billion on CNN+
BUSINESS
CNET

CNN Plus to Shut Down After Just One Month

CNN Plus will shut down after just one month online, multiple outlets are reporting. The streaming service launched on March 29, just before its parent company, WarnerMedia, merged with Discovery. CNN Plus employees were told Thursday that the streaming service will close on April 30 after hundreds of millions of dollars in investment, CNN reported.
BUSINESS
deseret.com

CNN+ is shut down only 3 weeks after launch, new leadership may be at play

Three weeks post-launch, CNN’s new streaming service plans to shut down. On Thursday, the media giant confirmed that its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, will shut down CNN+ on April 30. What they’re saying: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav hopes to house all the different brands under one...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

HBO and HBO Max Added 3 Million New Subscribers in Q1

HBO and HBO Max added 3 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, bringing their total to 76.8 million worldwide. The growth was announced Thursday in AT&T’s first earnings report since spinning off WarnerMedia in a $55 billion merger deal with Discovery that was completed earlier this month.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/20: Netflix, Disney, Tesla

You can save yourself a lot of headaches by sticking with what works, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. That means only investing in companies that make things, at a profit, and return some of those profits to shareholders, while maintaining a reasonable share price for its growth rate. Those criteria may seem daunting, but they're not a restrictive as you might think, and they're the only thing that's working.
STOCKS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy