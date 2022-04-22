ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

Abandoned Fort Morgan Turkey Plant fully engulfed in flames early Friday

By News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MORGAN - A man-made fire is being blamed as the cause of a fire at an abandoned building in the 100 block of Deuel Street in Fort Morgan at 3:47 a.m. Friday. Fort Morgan Police say officers...

News Channel Nebraska

Grass fire forces evacuation of Benkelman

BENKELMAN - An uncontained wildfire forced the evacuation of the Village of Benkelman on Friday afternoon. An alert message from Dundy County Emergency Management was issued by the National Weather Service office in Goodland, Kan. at 3:39 p.m. MDT. Residents from Main Street and east of town, north of the...
BENKELMAN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire takes down structure Saturday morning, in Ellis

BEATRICE – Firefighters and water sources from multiple departments fought a debris fire in southeast Nebraska Saturday morning. The fire call just before 8:30 a.m. initially reported a grass fire in the unincorporated village of Ellis, southwest of Beatrice. But gusting winds fueled flames that destroyed an abandoned trailer home that apparently was being taken apart.
BEATRICE, NE
CBS Denver

Tree, Power Line & Log Pile Blamed For Small Fire In Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New information from the Timberline Fire Protection District states a series of events helped ignite a small fire in unincorporated Boulder County. The fire started on April 23 near Porter Ranch and Magnolia Roads. Timberline Fire officials say a tree which blew onto a power line, sending that line onto a log pile started the fire. Several agencies responded and knocked it down quickly. The fire burned about a quarter of an acre. No evacuations were ordered, and no injuries were reported.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE

