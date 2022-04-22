ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD investigates deadly stabbing in Planz Park

By Miabelle Salzano
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at Planz Park around 4:07 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, officers said they found a suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died due to his injuries.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time. Currently, there is no suspect information publicly available.

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

According to KGET’s Homicide Tracker data , this is the 36th homicide in 2022 so far.

BPD searches for suspects involved in Firestone shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When a fight led to shots being fired outside a southwest Bakersfield restaurant in March, authorities didn’t know who to hold accountable. But now, they said they have a lead. Officers were called to the Firestone Grill on California Avenue just west of Highway 99 just after 5 p.m. on March 25. […]
Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say

A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
Long-awaited ‘Bakersfield 3’ trial starts Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It began as a missing persons case. Micah Holsonbake was last seen in Bakersfield near the end of March 2018. Then he disappeared. No phone calls or text messages. No sightings around town, or anywhere. His family said he had never gone missing before. They were concerned, wondering what would make […]
2 dead in overnight Oildale fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are dead after a fire in Oildale early Friday morning. City and county firefighters were called to Moneta Avenue near North Chester Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. after multiple reports of fire at a home. Kern County Fire Department Division Chief Cary Wright said one structure was engulfed in […]
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man Bakersfield police officers officers shot Wednesday morning after he evaded and shot at police. Jesus Javier Aleman, 33, of Shafter, was shot by a Bakersfield police officer on the 1600 block of Planz Road and died at the scene from his injuries, according […]
Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
KCSO: 2,841 marijuana plants and 800 pounds of processed marijuana seized

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Kern County-High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force seized over 2,800 marijuana plants and about 800 pounds of processed marijuana while serving a search warrant Wednesday. The warrant was served at a residence in the 16500 block of Stephanie Street just west of Heath […]
Glendale officers recover 5 stolen vehicles, make 8 arrests: Police

The Glendale Police Department announced on Tuesday that officers located five stolen vehicles and arrested eight people between Feb. 23 and March 31. Two people, 36-year-old Gabriyel Kechechyan of Los Angeles and 35-year-old Noriar Kantzabedian of Burbank, were arrested just before midnight on Feb. 23 when officers found them in a stolen car in the […]
Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
