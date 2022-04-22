BPD investigates deadly stabbing in Planz Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at Planz Park around 4:07 p.m.
When they arrived on scene, officers said they found a suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died due to his injuries.
The identity of the victim will be released at a later time. Currently, there is no suspect information publicly available.These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
According to KGET’s Homicide Tracker data , this is the 36th homicide in 2022 so far.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0